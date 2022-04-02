MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 527,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

