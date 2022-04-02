Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. BTIG Research cut their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.02. 1,894,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92. Match Group has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

