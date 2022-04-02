Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $477.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.80%. The business had revenue of $221.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 681.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.