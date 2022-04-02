McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

