McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.95. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 29,605 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

