McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after purchasing an additional 547,735 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 416,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.