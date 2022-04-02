McDonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 74 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,232,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 305,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.49. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

