McDonald Partners LLC Invests $70,000 in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,227,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,064,000 after acquiring an additional 653,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get HCM Defender 500 Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LGH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 21,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.