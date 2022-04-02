McDonald Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after purchasing an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,351,000 after purchasing an additional 283,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $34.56. 3,230,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,747. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

