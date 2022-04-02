McDonald Partners LLC Sells 10,993 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $110.48. 6,568,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.40. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

