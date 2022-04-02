McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $79.93. 90,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.72. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

