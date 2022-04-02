McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.00. 854,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,862. McKesson has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $310.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day moving average of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.