Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

GETVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.70) to €6.50 ($7.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €8.90 ($9.78) to €7.50 ($8.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

