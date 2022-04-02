Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

