Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,046. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercer International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercer International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.