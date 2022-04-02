Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.63% of Meritor worth $63,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

MTOR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

