Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.95 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Metahero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $257.56 million and $8.95 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Coin Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Metahero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

