Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $54.94. 504,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,956. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.78. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

