Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.34) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.89) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($11.10) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.55) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.54) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.90 ($10.88).

ETR:B4B3 traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €8.00 ($8.79). 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07. Metro has a 52 week low of €6.75 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of €12.30 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.44.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro Ã Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

