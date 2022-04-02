Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $1,371.63. 189,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,833. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,180.00 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,411.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,480.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

