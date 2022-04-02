MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 5,018,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.