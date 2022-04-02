Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

