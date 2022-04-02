MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 7.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 89,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,046,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

MVIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $730.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 3.43.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,728.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

