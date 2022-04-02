MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MICT stock remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. MICT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

