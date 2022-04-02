Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 130.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HIE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

