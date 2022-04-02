MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MLKN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 503,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,058. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -215.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -468.72%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

