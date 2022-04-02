MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $11.69 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $126.53 million and approximately $153,537.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $11.69 or 0.00025026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.01 or 0.00524710 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,827,989 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

