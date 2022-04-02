MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.58% of MiMedx Group worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 215,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 127,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.95 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $48,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

