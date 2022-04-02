Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

