Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTX. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

