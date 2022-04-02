Mint Club (MINT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $1.73 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025577 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

