Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Achieves $9.71 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $386.02 or 0.00824729 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $9.71 million and $213,118.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00050040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.44 or 0.07500094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,807.41 or 1.00004564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,155 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

