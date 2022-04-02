Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Reaches $36.41 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $60,139.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $36.41 or 0.00078473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

