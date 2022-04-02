Mission Advancement (OTCMKTS:MACCU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mission Advancement Corp. (OTCMKTS:MACCU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Advancement (MACCU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.