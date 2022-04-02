Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 28,897,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,332,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

