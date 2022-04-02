Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $883,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

SHOP stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $693.00. 2,941,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $727.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,166.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

