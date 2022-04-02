Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Mitek Systems worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 997.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 163,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 23.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 35.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $655.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

