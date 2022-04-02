Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
MUFG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 2,364,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
