Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MUFG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 2,364,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

