MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Shares Down 0.4%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 46,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 27,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.33.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

