Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $1,591,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

