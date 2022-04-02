Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.35 Million

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to report $264.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.29 million to $292.09 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

MC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,914,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.