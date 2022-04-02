Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 222,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,882,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $339.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.08. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

