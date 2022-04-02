Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 170,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 249,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,239,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

UBER stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 16,793,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,422. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

