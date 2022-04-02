Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $575.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $356.84 and a 12 month high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.04 and its 200 day moving average is $514.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.