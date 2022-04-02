Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after purchasing an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

