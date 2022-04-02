Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $112.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,246. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

