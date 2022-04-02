Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.91. 941,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,469. The company has a market cap of $265.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

