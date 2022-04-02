Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,469,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $17.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $667.43. 532,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.51 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $668.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

