Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $8,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 191.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,289,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TELL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 75,109,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,709,721. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Tellurian Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.