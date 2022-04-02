Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,547,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,938,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares in the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,697. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

